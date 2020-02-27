Piped gas remains a pipe dream for Horamavu residents

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A desire for cheaper and safer Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for cooking goaded many families in Horamavu to sign up for it when Gail Gas Limited (GGL) came calling. It’s been two years since they first evinced interest, but the residents are still waiting. The need for permission from the Railways, as one stretch of pipes had to be laid beneath a railway underpass, as well as the damage done to the laid pipelines by a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) contractor, has ensured that the gas supply is yet to start.

The delay irked senior citizen Kochusankar, the president of the Trinity Enclave Residents Association, that he filed an RTI application questioning the GGL on the reasons for the delay. The response from GAIL’s technical team (on November 19, 2019) was that the pipeline laying could not be completed as the Railways was yet to okay the portion passing through the underpass. It could take up to six to eight months, the response added.

Speaking to TNIE, Kochusankar, said, “I applied for PNG for my house in May 2018 and am keen on piped gas. It costs less, is safer than LPG cylinders and is green fuel. GAIL is very responsive and keen to complete it for us but the deadlock caused by the Railways has to be cleared.” He added that 80 more households in his apartment, as well as hundreds of other residents, were eagerly waiting for the same.

Ranjith Babu Shaik, an IT professional who resides in Vinayaka Layout in Horamavu, said, “The cost of LPG cylinder is increasing every day and costs us more than Rs 900 now. I know families in other parts of Bengaluru who pay a monthly bill as low as Rs 270 for their cooking needs when they use piped gas. It is absolutely safe too. I applied for it six months ago and am still waiting.”

A senior executive from GGL told TNIE, “We have laid nearly 45 km of pipes beneath Horamavu. Work has been completed on either side of the underpass. The delay in getting permission from Railways initially delayed the work to some extent. As of now, a joint survey has been conducted by us and the Railways. After formalities are over, pipeline laying can begin there. The supply of gas here is likely to begin by August 2020.”

The plastic pipeline already laid by GAIL’s contractor had been damaged in some parts due to the works by the water supply department. “Our contractor will have to restore those too,” he added. Top railway officials sought more time to respond to queries.