Preparatory works begin for suburban rail project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Rs 18,621-crore suburban rail project for the city awaits green signal from the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs, the nodal agency in Bengaluru has begun preparatory works for implementing the project. Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) has called for tenders in connection with two separate works, totalling to nearly Rs 1.73 crore for the project.

One is to carry out a survey in and around Bengaluru for the over 600 acres of land estimated for putting in place the project. The other is to survey and identify the utilities that lie along the route of the proposed project. The deadline for submitting interest is March 24.

Asked about the rationale behind calling for tenders when the project approval was pending, a top railway official said, “We need to keep the preparatory works ready so that when the approval comes, we can begin right away.”

The project will cover four corridors – Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City)-Yesvantpur-Yelahanka-Devanahalli-Kempe Gowda International Airport; Baiyappanahalli-Banaswadi-Lottegehalli-Whitefield-Yesvantpur-Chikkabanavara; Kengeri-Cantonment-Whitefield; and Heelalige-Baiyappanahalli-Channasandra-Yelahanka-Rajanakunte.