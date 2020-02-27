Home Cities Bengaluru

Travellers scramble to cancel tickets

Coronavirus scare hits tour agents, who suggest Greece, Switzerland as alternatives to China, Japan 

Published: 27th February 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the COVID-19 going viral rapidly in many countries,  the travel sector seems to be hit badly. Travel agents in Bengaluru are seeing cancellations of summer vacation tickets to countries across South Asia. “We had booked tickets to Japan to see the cherry blossoms by the end of March. Everything was planned but then there were travel advisories against going to the affected countries. We don’t want to take a risk,” said Spandana Acharya, assistant principal at a private school.

Confirming this, Classic Travels, a leading travels firm in South Bengaluru, said, “Yes, it’s a loss for us. Many of them are not coming forward to do the bookings and some who have booked want to cancel. However, we are trying to convince them that nothing would happen,” Amarnath A, owner, Classic Travels, said.

Meanwhile, the agents also do not want to risk anything. They claim that they themselves are not in a situation to guarantee if the virus would be controlled in the next two months and it won’t spread to other countries.

Most of the travel agents are now suggesting places like Greece and Switzerland instead of Singapore, Japan and China. “We’re feeling very frustrated and fed up,” said Sunil Rajan from Indiranagar whose family had booked a “holiday of a lifetime” in Vietnam this summer. Another person who cancelled his trip to Italy said, “ I haven’t got money to throw away but my wife and I had to make a decision. There’s probably a very small risk flying out there but who knows. Better to be safe than sorry. It’s a long flight, we don’t want to risk it,” said Niven A T, a businessman. 

Interestingly, physicians have also been advising against travel to south Asian countries and also countries like South Korea, Iran, Vietnam and Italy.“The situation is unsure, why take risks? We have advised patients to think twice before they head to these countries. It’s better to stay away especially if there are children and senior citizens travelling. They are people with less immunity,” said Dr G Gopalakrishna, physician.

Meanwhile, LocalCircles, India’s leading Community Social Media platform which conducted a survey on 40,000 people recently across Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India said, “While 10% said they have made bookings but might cancel them based on how the situation develops. 31% said they haven’t made bookings yet and will only book it based on how the entire situation develops.”

The travel agents also mentioned that several flights are also being cancelled which leaves them with no option but cancel bookings. For instance, service carrier Vistara will cancel 54 international flights next month, including on routes connecting Delhi with Bangkok and Singapore, amid weak demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp