Aide files plaint against former don

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A close associate of reformed don and founder of pro-Kannada organisation Jai Karnataka, Muthappa Rai has accused the latter of giving supari (contract) to kill him. Rakesh Malli, who has been a close aide of Muthappa Rai, approached the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Thursday and has filed a complaint against Rai. “Malli has alleged that there has been a financial dispute between him and Rai. When he asked Rai to return his money, the latter allegedly threatened him that he will get him murdered,” an official said.

“Besides, Malli has also alleged that Rai has given supari to one of his relatives to get him killed. We have received the complaint and we will investigate the case,” the official added.Rai, who was an underworld don had reformed and launched ‘Jaya Karnataka’, a pro-Kannada and Karnataka outfit. Recently, Rai has revealed that he is a cancer patient.