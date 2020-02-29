Home Cities Bengaluru

A tale of love and friendship

 Listen to your Heartbeats’ is a book that will lift your spirits with its dreamy plot and playful romance between the lead protagonists.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Listen to your Heartbeats’ is a book that will lift your spirits with its dreamy plot and playful romance between the lead protagonists. Sonam, bored with her routine life, decides to go on a solo trip to Jaipur. During one evening when she is enjoying a light and sound show at Amer Fort, she meets Rann Vijay Rathore and their journey begins. The book goes on to narrate what happens to them as they take a trip which helps them understand themselves. It’s also a coming-of-age tale of Veer, Shiv and Aditi, who gang up with Sonam and Rann Vijay to form a musical caravan and travel across Rajasthan.

The author, Sonika Shandilya, keeps the prose descriptive and the language simple. You cannot help but get absorbed in their breezy romance, which has its ups and downs too. When asked about her book, she says, “This is a story of dreams, unending friendship and love that knows no bounds. I want to tell people that it’s okay to chase your dreams. Since I am close to nature, you will find glimpses of this love too in the book.”

The author’s romance with nature is evident in her prose. Whether she is describing a sunset, sweet pea flowers or jacaranda trees, the colours and textures come alive in her words, until you can see them yourself. If you are looking for a love story that gives you the warm fuzzies, and a leading pair you can root for, this book is a good pick.

This is Shandilya’s second book after Tinkling of the Bells Before It Rings. She started writing after her children would go to school, and she has not stopped since then. The writer, who has an MBA degree from Punjabi University and lives in Hyderabad,  plans to write one book an year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp