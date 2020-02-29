BBMP finally launches its app to file complaints

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a long wait, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday launched a Namma Bengaluru App, a one-stop app for citizens to post grievances pertaining to all agencies. Through the app-nammabengaluru.org.in, available on playstore- http://bit.ly/2PrAgNq, citizens can post queries to BWSSB, BMRCL, BDA, BMRDA, BMTC and BESCOM.

B H Anil Kumar, BBMP Commissioner, said BBMP’s Sahaya app has also been linked to this. Here people can post their grievances, geo-tag the location and even track the status of their complaints. Based on the type of complaint, it is assigned to the jurisdictional officer and a time line for redress is also set. Through this app, Sahaya’s version 2.0 has also been launched.

If complaints are not addressed within the stipulated time or if no response is given within 15 days, the complaint is automatically escalated to higher ups and action is initiated against the officer assigned to the complaint. The resolution of photographs through the App can also be enhanced and posted for redress.

The BBMP also simplified the process of renewal of trade licences by launching the ease of doing business platform on Friday, the officials said.