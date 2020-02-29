Home Cities Bengaluru

BPL cardholders may soon get subsidised Mysore Sandal soaps

Apart from basic supplies such as rice, grains, and oil, Karnataka’s ration shops may soon stock the luxury soap Mysuru Sandal and spread their fragrance across the state.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from basic supplies such as rice, grains, and oil, Karnataka’s ration shops may soon stock the luxury soap Mysuru Sandal and spread their fragrance across the state. A senior officer of the Food and Civil Supplies department said that both ration shop owners and BPL card holders will get the geographical information (GI)-tagged product at a subsidised rate.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gopalaiah said, “We have 19,000 ration shops. If we can sell these soaps, the factory will benefit as a large number of soaps will be procured. I have high regard for this factory which is a landmark. It was started by two great people - Nalvadi Krishnaraja and Visvesvaraya.” 

“In the coming days, we will discuss it with the authorities concerned and implement it,’’ he said. During World War I, tonnes of sandalwood could not be exported. The then king of Mysuru Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and Dewan Sir M Vishweshwaraiah thought of making soaps with the stock and started the Mysuru Sandal Soap Factory in 1916. The first experiment to extract oil from sandalwood was conducted at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp