Cops interrogate Amulya; custody to end on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police grilled Amulya Leona, who was arrested earlier this month for sedition after she shouted pro-Pakistan slogans, for over three hours on Friday evening as her police custody ends on Saturday. Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Soumendu Mukherjee, DCP (West) Ramesh Banot and senior officers of the special investigation team probing the case questioned her at Basaveshwaranagar police station.

Leona has revealed more details of the incident. “She has named people and organisations with whom she was in constant touch and discussed how they should take the anti-CAA protests forward. However, it can’t be said whether she was asked to do so by anyone else at this stage of the probe,” an official said.

Police may approach the court to extend her custody for two more days. as they need to question her further.

Arudra files bail petition:

Arudra Narayanan, who was arrested by the SJ Park police for holding a placard demanding the liberation of Kashmir, has filed for bail at the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.