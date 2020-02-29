HC: Check sound level  of mosque loudspeakers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Friday directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to check the sound-level emanating from loudspeakers used by Mohammed Imtiyaz Ayyesha Masjid at Corporation Colony of Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar was hearing a PIL petition filed by Advocate Sumangala A Swamy, a resident of Prashanth Nagar, against the mosque for allegedly causing noise pollution by using loudspeakers for prayers and also against failure of authorities to take action against it despite complaints were filed.

According to the law, no officer below the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police has powers to issue license, the bench said while asking the government to examine the license issued to the mosque by the police inspector in perpetuity in 2015.“We direct the KPSCB to file an affidavit as to why it has expressed helplessness instead of registering First Information Report,” the bench said.