Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro worker falls to death; police allege negligence by officials

A 56-year-old labourer working on the installation of an escalator at Pattanagere Metro station on the Mysore Road-Kengeri Line (Reach 2A) fell to his death on Friday morning. 

Published: 29th February 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old labourer working on the installation of an escalator at Pattanagere Metro station on the Mysore Road-Kengeri Line (Reach 2A) fell to his death on Friday morning. Yerrappa, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who was working in the concourse area nearly eight metres above the ground.
“While carrying out chipping work for the shaft of the escalator, he slipped and fell down around 11 am. Since he had an electrical jackhammer on hand, it crashed through the safety net provided below and he fell through the hole thus created,” the official added. 

He was immediately shifted to the Hi Tech Hospital and then to Victoria Hospital and was declared dead by 11.45 am, according to an official release from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). However, according to Kengeri police, “It was sheer negligence. He was working at such a height without even wearing a safety belt.” 

Yerrappa is a skilled person and hails from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and was working for Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (ILFS) which has been given the contract for this stretch, the release said.Ajay Seth, BMRCL Managing Director, said the contractor had insured his workers and the insurance company would pay compensation to Yerrappa’s family. Based on a complaint, the Kengeri police informed Yerrappa’s family members and said action would be taken against the contractor and BMRCL for not providing safety gear.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp