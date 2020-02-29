Metro worker falls to death; police allege negligence by officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old labourer working on the installation of an escalator at Pattanagere Metro station on the Mysore Road-Kengeri Line (Reach 2A) fell to his death on Friday morning. Yerrappa, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who was working in the concourse area nearly eight metres above the ground.

“While carrying out chipping work for the shaft of the escalator, he slipped and fell down around 11 am. Since he had an electrical jackhammer on hand, it crashed through the safety net provided below and he fell through the hole thus created,” the official added.

He was immediately shifted to the Hi Tech Hospital and then to Victoria Hospital and was declared dead by 11.45 am, according to an official release from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). However, according to Kengeri police, “It was sheer negligence. He was working at such a height without even wearing a safety belt.”

Yerrappa is a skilled person and hails from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and was working for Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (ILFS) which has been given the contract for this stretch, the release said.Ajay Seth, BMRCL Managing Director, said the contractor had insured his workers and the insurance company would pay compensation to Yerrappa’s family. Based on a complaint, the Kengeri police informed Yerrappa’s family members and said action would be taken against the contractor and BMRCL for not providing safety gear.