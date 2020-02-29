Of Charcoal and Fun

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: White charcoal pencils are used to enhance drawings made with black charcoal on white paper. They are applied on top of the black and in empty spaces to create white and grey highlights.In the session, participants will learn step-by-step technique to create charcoal art. Understand and recreate the tonal effects, different types of strokes, finger colour blending, shadows and textured shading. No previous experience in art is required. It is applicable for all ages.

All materials will be provided to those participating and they will take back a finished charcoal painting. Materials include charcoal painting, brushes, erasers, pencil, tracing sheet and tinted/whiteboards.

Bengalureans can explore the monochromes and just dive right in without needing paintbrushes, solvents or a palette.

The workshop will be conducted by Kalpesh who is an artist by passion and engineer by profession. He will be conducting his 274th workshop. The workshop will be held at Studio Pepperfry in Indiranagar on March 1.