Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Sholay made me fall in love with India’

Iranian filmmaker Shahed Ahmadlou, who is in the city for the 12th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES), is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Iranian filmmaker Shahed Ahmadlou, who is in the city for the 12th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES), is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan. So much so, that he has lost count of how many times he has watched his movies. Sholay was one of the many reasons he turned into a filmmaker. “I love the way that movie was shot,” says Ahmadlou, who insisted on keeping Bachchan’s picture as the backdrop, when a fan approached him for a photo.

His critically-acclaimed movie, Cinema Khar (Cinema Donkey in English) was houseful on day one of BIFFES, where 225 films from 60 countries will be screened at four different venues till March 4. He says the movie is like a metaphor for what is happening in the global socio-political scene. “My movie revolves around a donkey, which is a metaphor for how people are approaching various issues mindlessly,” says Ahmadlou. For him, cinema is a strong medium, which can influence the world.

“For example, I loved Sholay so much that it made me fall in love with India. That’s the magic of cinema and it’s how you should spread love too,” he says, adding that it is saddening to see the current political situation that India is going through. “It is heartbreaking to see so much violence. People should not forget humanity and look at issues with love and honesty,” adds Ahmadlou.

Cinema Khar was also screened at other international film festivals like Cannes, but did he ever imagine that his 53-minute movie is going to go around the world? He says one can never put in 100 per cent effort if they don’t imagine the outcome. “When I was making the movie, I had imagined everything that I am experiencing currently, especially India, because it is my dream country,” says the 43-year-old, who started his career as a theatre actor and has directed four movies till now.

Even though Cinema Khar is getting all the limelight that it deserves, it has not been easy for the director to come up with such a movie with financial constraints. Ahmadlou says even though he has been in the movie industry for some time, he still struggled a lot to give this movie a platform. “I want to tell all movie enthusiasts that the struggle is as real as it can get. But they should never give up because that’s how good movies are born,” he says.

OUR PICKS FOR TODAY
Lunana: A Yak in the  
Classroom (Bhutanese)
Director: Pawo Choyning Dorji
Venue: PVR Cinemas, Orion Mall
Time: 10 am

Heroic Losers (Spanish)
Director: Sebastian Borennsztein
Venue: PVR Cinemas, Orion Mall
Time: 12:20 pm

The Sacrifice (Swedish)
Director: Andrey Tarkovsky
Venue: Suchitra Film Society, Banashankari 2nd Stage
Time: 1:30 pm

Charulata (Bengali)
Director: Satyajit Ray
Venue: PVR Cinemas, Orion Mall
Time: 7:20 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp