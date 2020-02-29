‘Want to pair native food with wine’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : When are you happiest at work?

Whenever I experiment with different ingredients and techniques, like any sort of fusion dishes, it makes me extremely happy. It feels like I have given new life to something and it is an even bigger morale booster when my guests or team appreciate the end product.



What are the trends you notice regarding wine and food pairings?

The trend of wine pairing has been prevalent for quite some time now, however, it is quite common now to see modern gastronomy techniques being added to the table. For now, I am working on creating a new trend where we can pair our forgotten, native, vegetarian food with the varieties of wine we have. This would bring a new twist to wine pairings, I feel.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

Being a chef to me means to learn and explore something new every day. It has always been my hope to visit new places, be it a small village or a metro city. It gets difficult for me to travel as much as I would have liked to and this leaves me slightly disappointed.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I usually never avoid any food in a restaurant. All dishes for me are something that make me realise where I can improve myself or even learn a lesson or two. The only thing I may skip on a menu is anything that contains alcohol in it as it goes against my beliefs.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

I am particular about tasting everything I cook except items that contain alcohol in them. An example of this is my take on a Tres Leches dessert. I usually add a little Banana liqueur to it to enhance the flavours and this has been a huge hit with my guests and teams over the years.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

I enjoy dining at Masala Library and make it a point to order the Ghevar Cheesecake.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.

At the very start of my career I had learnt a recipe of Chicken a la King from my senior chef. I loved the taste and wanted to try it myself at home before attempting it on the job. I managed to mess it up quite bad as I got the taste, textures and quantities completely wrong. However, this has also been a learning experience for me in my career.

What is the best recent food trend?

The best food trend that is currently my favourite too, is molecular gastronomy. I am truly amazed by the ingredients and techniques used in creating dishes that can be considered pieces of art when the final product is displayed.

– Narayanamurthi, Chef de Cuisine, Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park