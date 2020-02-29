Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Want to pair native food with wine’

Whenever I experiment with different ingredients and techniques, like any sort of fusion dishes, it makes me extremely happy.

Published: 29th February 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : When are you happiest at work?
Whenever I experiment with different ingredients and techniques, like any sort of fusion dishes, it makes me extremely happy. It feels like I have given new life to something and it is an even bigger morale booster when my guests or team appreciate the end product.
 
What are the trends you notice regarding wine and food pairings?
The trend of wine pairing has been prevalent for quite some time now, however, it is quite common now to see modern gastronomy techniques being added to the table. For now, I am working on creating a new trend where we can pair our forgotten, native, vegetarian food with the varieties of wine we have. This would bring a new twist to wine pairings, I feel. 

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
Being a chef to me means to learn and explore something new every day. It has always been my hope to visit new places, be it a small village or a metro city. It gets difficult for me to travel as much as I would have liked to and this leaves me slightly disappointed. 

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
I usually never avoid any food in a restaurant. All dishes for me are something that make me realise where I can improve myself or even learn a lesson or two. The only thing I may skip on a menu is anything that contains alcohol in it as it goes against my beliefs. 

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
I am particular about tasting everything I cook except items that contain alcohol in them. An example of this is my take on a Tres Leches dessert. I usually add a little Banana liqueur to it to enhance the flavours and this has been a huge hit with my guests and teams over the years. 

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
 I enjoy dining at Masala Library and make it a point to order the Ghevar Cheesecake. 

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.
At the very start of my career I had learnt a recipe of Chicken a la King from my senior chef. I loved the taste and wanted to try it myself at home before attempting it on the job. I managed to mess it up quite bad as I got the taste, textures and quantities completely wrong. However, this has also been a learning experience for me in my career. 

What is the best recent food trend?
The best food trend that is currently my favourite too, is molecular gastronomy. I am truly amazed by the ingredients and techniques used in creating dishes that can be considered pieces of art when the final product is displayed. 

– Narayanamurthi, Chef de Cuisine, Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp