New escalators at City railway station bring relief to travellers

Mohan said that the provision of infrastructure facilities and other works in railways are taking place at a faster pace compared to the past.

Published: 02nd January 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Senior citizens along with Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and Mayor M Gautam Kumar at the inauguration of the escalators at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru on Wednesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central MP PC Mohan on Wednesday inaugurated new elevators at Platform 7 and 8 of the Krantivira Sangolli Railway Station. Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma said that the commissioning of escalators will be of great help for passengers, particularly senior citizens in stations like KSR which gets a footfall of around 1.5 lakh people per day, informed an official release. “Steps are being taken to run more suburban trains utilising the existing network. A request has been placed with the Railway Board for more DEMU rakes,” Verma said.

The work of doubling of Railway Line between Penukonda - Dharmavaram Section was progressing fast, he informed. The DRM thanked Mohan for getting funds from MPLAD Scheme for seats and passenger facilities at railway Stations in Bengaluru. Mohan said that the provision of infrastructure facilities and other works in railways are taking place at a faster pace compared to the past. Bengaluru Division is the first division to commission six escalators, at a cost of Rs 7.36 crore, in a record time of six months as per the target set by Railway Board.

All of them have been opened for public, the release said. A reverse digital timer clock that would display the number of days, hours and seconds left for the deadline of each work was installed to speed up the work and to motivate the staff. The clock is the first of its kind in South Western Railway, installed to monitor the progress of work, the release said. BBMP Mayor M Goutham Kumar, MLC A Deve Gowda, MLC, Councillor Shiva Prakash, Okalipuram Ward were among those present.

