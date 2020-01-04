Home Cities Bengaluru

Centre plans to come up with ‘scientific social responsibility’ policy: Minister 

Chief minister says PM Modi has set a target to ‘double’ farmers’ income by the year 2022

Published: 04th January 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan and other delegates from across the nation at the inauguration of the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Government is coming out with a ‘scientific social responsibility’ policy to ensure the benefits of science and technology reach the wide spectrum of people. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 107th Indian Science Congress here on Friday, Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said his ministry is in an advanced stage of developing the policy on how “we can actually fulfil our scientific social responsibility.”

The minister emphasised the need to use knowledge, manpower, experience and infrastructure to reach the wide spectrum of stakeholders in science. There are a lot of challenges and the most important among them is the improvement in the quality of fundamental research, technology transfer and societal connect, he said. 

“It is our duty to strengthen the deep foundations of science and research and its applications to ensure that we have a rapid, sustainable and inclusive socio-economic growth. We are strengthening the quality of research and  technology development and creating end-to-end startup ecosystem for the country, also to ensure societal connect for the betterment of our people,” he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state was the first to establish Science & Technology Council in the country to pro-actively identify, propose and implement solutions to local specific needs of the state, particularly the rural population. He said the prime minister has set a target to “double” farmers’ income 
by 2022. 

