Home Cities Bengaluru

Eight flights diverted to city airport

According to an airport source, flights of SpiceJet, GoAir, Air Asia, Emirates, Vistara and IndiGo were diverted.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Airport

Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Poor visibility conditions caused by dense fog at Chennai airport on Friday morning, resulted in the diversion of eight flights scheduled to land there, to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). According to a spokesperson of the KIA operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, “Eight flights bound for Chennai were diverted to Bengaluru. These comprised five domestic flights and three international flights.” Details of the diverted flights were not given. 

According to an airport source, flights of SpiceJet, GoAir, Air Asia, Emirates, Vistara and IndiGo were diverted. A GoAir spokesperson said that its flight from Mumbai to Chennai, G8 305, was diverted to KIA. Air Vistara tweeted this travel update: “Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Chennai, flight UK-821 (Mumbai-Chennai) has been diverted to Bengaluru and is expected to arrive at 08:45am” Sources said a SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Chennai and an IndiGo flight from Pune to Chennai were among the domestic flights diverted, while an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lampur to Chennai and an Emirates flight from Dubai to Chennai were the international flights diverted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp