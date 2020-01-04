Eight flights diverted to city airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Poor visibility conditions caused by dense fog at Chennai airport on Friday morning, resulted in the diversion of eight flights scheduled to land there, to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). According to a spokesperson of the KIA operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited, “Eight flights bound for Chennai were diverted to Bengaluru. These comprised five domestic flights and three international flights.” Details of the diverted flights were not given.

According to an airport source, flights of SpiceJet, GoAir, Air Asia, Emirates, Vistara and IndiGo were diverted. A GoAir spokesperson said that its flight from Mumbai to Chennai, G8 305, was diverted to KIA. Air Vistara tweeted this travel update: “Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Chennai, flight UK-821 (Mumbai-Chennai) has been diverted to Bengaluru and is expected to arrive at 08:45am” Sources said a SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad to Chennai and an IndiGo flight from Pune to Chennai were among the domestic flights diverted, while an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lampur to Chennai and an Emirates flight from Dubai to Chennai were the international flights diverted.