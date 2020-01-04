Home Cities Bengaluru

Road dug up twice in 3 years, locals ask PM Modi to adopt it  

The residents of locality have been facing hardship for the past three years, ever since the road was dug up by Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to lay water pipelines.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gear School Road at Doddakannelli | Express

By  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started the “Adopt a Street” initiative where people can adopt a street and shoulder the responsibility of keeping it clean. But none has come forward to adopt Gear School Road at Doddakannelli. With the road rendered bad because of digging, the local residents are asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt it and get the problem fixed.

The residents of locality have been facing hardship for the past three years, ever since the road was dug up by Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to lay water pipelines. But it was not asphalted later. It has been again dug up to lay underground drainage lines (UGD).  There has been no positive response from the BWSSB, BBMP, the corporator of ward 150 and the local MLA to make the road motorable, locals say. Now the residents are taking to Twitter asking the Prime Minister to adopt the road. 

Twitter handle @Ratpk3 said: @PMOIndia adopt #gearschoolroad and #fixgearschoolroad. Pollution is adversely affecting school kids of this area. #Mannkibaat is good. Lets do some #ThannkiBaat too. Kids will be grateful forever.” Another handle @vikas_pg said, “@narendramodi sir please visit our area, it seems your intervention is required for something to change in India’s IT Corridor, Bellandur #fixgearschoolroad #Modiinkarnataka.” 

Gear School Road resident Samir Pradhan said, “We have been suffering for three years now. The BWSSB had told us that they would finish laying of UGD lines by December 15. But the work hasn’t been finished and we are left to suffer. There is no footpath here. The road is 3.5 km in length and now about 1 km of UGD line needs to be laid. When we are asking them to asphalt the remaining 2.5 km, they are not 
doing it.”A senior BBMP official said, “Once the UGD line is laid, we will do complete asphalting.”

Comments

