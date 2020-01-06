Bangalore Development Authority to e-auction 59 corner sites from January 9

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) announced an e-auction of 59 corner sites, both residential and commercial ones in the city, on Sunday. The bidding will commence at 11 am on January 9.

The cost per square metre of the sites, depending on location, ranges between Rs 35,550 per sqm to Rs 1,29,000 per sqm. The minimum bid price for sites in HSR Layout have been fixed the highest among all corner sites.

Corner sites are the most sought after among BDA properties due to their excellent connectivity with approach roads from all directions. They offer a good source of revenue for the BDA. The bidding will close at 6 pm on January 21.

The sites in the following areas will be auctioned with the initial bid price as follows: J P Nagar 7th, 1st and 3rd Block (9 sites at Rs 47,000 per sqm); Sir M Visvesarvaraiah Layout Further Extension 8th Block (15 sites at Rs 39,100 per sqm); Banashankari 6th Stage 5th Block (9 sites at Rs 35,550 per sqm); Banshankari 6th Stage, 9th Block (8 sites at Rs 39,072 per sq m and 1 site facing 100th Road at Rs 46,860 per sqm); BTM 4th Stage, 2nd Block (7 sites at Rs 67,320 per sqm); HSR Layout 3rd Sector (2 sites at Rs 1,29,000 per sqm); HSR Layout 6th Sector (3 sites at Rs 1,22,600 per sqm) and Kumaraswamy Layout 2nd Stage (5 sites for Rs 48,444 per sqm)