Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority to e-auction 59 corner sites from January 9

Corner sites are the most sought after among BDA properties due to their excellent connectivity with approach roads from all directions.

Published: 06th January 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Development Authority

Bangalore Development Authority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) announced an e-auction of 59 corner sites, both residential and commercial ones in the city, on Sunday. The bidding will commence at 11 am on January 9.

The cost per square metre of the sites, depending on location, ranges between Rs 35,550 per sqm to Rs 1,29,000 per sqm. The minimum bid price for sites in HSR Layout have been fixed the highest among all corner sites.

Corner sites are the most sought after among BDA properties due to their excellent connectivity with approach roads from all directions. They offer a good source of revenue for the BDA. The bidding will close at 6 pm on January 21.

The sites in the following areas will be auctioned with the initial bid price as follows: J P Nagar 7th, 1st and 3rd Block (9 sites at Rs 47,000 per sqm); Sir M Visvesarvaraiah Layout Further Extension 8th Block (15 sites at Rs 39,100 per sqm); Banashankari 6th Stage 5th Block (9 sites at Rs 35,550 per sqm); Banshankari 6th Stage, 9th Block (8 sites at Rs 39,072 per sq m and 1 site facing 100th Road at Rs 46,860 per sqm); BTM 4th Stage, 2nd Block (7 sites at Rs 67,320 per sqm); HSR Layout 3rd Sector (2 sites at Rs 1,29,000 per sqm); HSR Layout 6th Sector (3 sites at Rs 1,22,600 per sqm) and Kumaraswamy Layout 2nd Stage (5 sites for Rs 48,444 per sqm)   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority Bengaluru
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp