Bengaluru runners sport dhotis as new running outfits

All the proceedings will go to Nightangle’s Sandhya Kirana, an old age home. The run started from St. Joseph’s Boy’s High School, Museum Road.

Runners take part in the Dhoti run which was held on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunday morning saw a rather unusual scene, where instead of running outfits, joggers donned the most traditional clothing, dhoti. Dhoti run, organised by the members of Rotaract club of St Joseph’s Autonomous College, was hosted to spread awareness about the olden ways of clothing.

More than 100 people participated in either a 2-km or a 5-km spread run. “It’s the first edition of the Dhoti run and the idea behind this event was to make people realise how comfortable dhoti is as an apparel. It’s an age-old fabric and it is as comfortable as any other western outfits we go for,” said Ruthwik Dharu, organiser.

The winner of the 5-km run was awarded with Rs 5,000, while the winner for the 2-km run took home Rs 2,500.

Sushanth Sartkar, an ex-navy officer, who was part of the run, said, “ It’s nice to see youngsters trying to spread awareness about the comfort of dhoti by breaking all myths of wardrobe-malfunction. And what fun way to do it!”

