Home Cities Bengaluru

Different strokes: On a mission to preserve miniature paintings

Sharma, who has practised the traditional fine miniature art since childhood, under the tutelage of his father, is displaying works that he has been working on for the last 17 years.

Published: 06th January 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Artist Suvigya Sharma

Artist Suvigya Sharma

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When artist Suvigya Sharma first took up miniature painting as a career a decade ago, he recalls that there were not many artists in India doing so.

“It is a perishing art and very rare,” says Sharma, who recently held his debut exhibition in Bengaluru, where he is showcasing a collection of 127 artworks representing this 2,000-year-old art form. Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, for whom he did a portrait, was present as well.     

His first impression of the city is the need for awareness about his art forms.

“People were awestruck by some of my work, and it took me by surprise that they were not aware of the concept of refined Tanjore artworks,” says Jaipur-based Sharma, adding that in comparison to New Delhi and Mumbai, where the art scene is contemporised, Bengaluru is still to get there.

Paintings created by artist Suvigya Sharma

Sharma, who has practised the traditional fine miniature art since childhood, under the tutelage of his father, fine artist R K Sharma, is displaying works that he has been working on for the last 17 years. A typical day includes eight hours of painting, which he even follows during holidays.

“I just feel incomplete when I don’t paint. I carry some of my items, so I can paint anytime I feel like it. It really keeps me going,” says Sharma, whose modern-day depiction of Tanjores is made on handmade canvases, painted in freshly prepared vegetable dyes, gilded in 24-carat gold, using a technique meticulously practised under a magnifying glass.

It’s no wonder then that his collection is found in the residences of the most elite families. Sharma, who has restored heritage projects like the Jaipur Palace, presented his paintings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industrialists like the Ambanis, Ruias, Binanis, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Justin Bieber.

“I have completed a portrait of president Ram Nath Kovind and will hand it over soon,” says Sharma, who says he is the only artist in the country whose paintings are done with actual 24 carat gold taking the shape of ‘refined Tanjores’.  “I am highly influenced by the works of Raja Ravi Varma,” says Sharma, pointing out that the difference between Tanjore works and refined Tanjores is the detailing and intricacy in the latter.”  He goes on to add that a typical Tanjore work is thick and one can’t see much detailing and intricacies.

The artworks are on display till January 10 at Gallery Navrathan, MG Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suvigya Sharma Suvigya Sharma paintings
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp