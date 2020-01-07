Ripple effect: Workshop brings people closer to water issues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rahul Maru, who loves science, says he would love to visit Submerge multiple times. “It’s the second time I’m coming to the event. I liked the microscopic presentation of dehydrated shrimp eggs and the tides table. I was curious to see water moving as the temperature varies,” said the 12-year-old boy. Like Maru, many children, college students and even adults took this opportunity to learn through exhibition of installations and collaborating with artists and scientists from abroad. Jai Suman, a college student, shared, “Here, we are learning from professionals. I attended several workshops, which also had some sample works on local water bodies like Bellandur. This brings us closer to science.”

Researcher and sound artist Brian House’s work on Animas river in US conveyed how severely pollution can affect us. The piece emanates a sense of resonance and vibration reflecting what’s happening in the river currently. In his interaction with students, House said, “I was interested in the contradictions which exist in the water of Animas. Its name represents life but its pollutants make us think of death. That’s why I make art so that I can find out what the relevant questions are.”

Talking about his experience, Oren Ailam, an Israeli public space artist, who presented his artwork called Street Puddle Fountain, which addresses the issue of potholes, said, “I love interacting with people more than working in my studio. All my work is directed to the people on the street. I am a geek, I love science and technology. But I use these to make people think.

I loved connecting with the students (at Submerge) because they asked a lot of questions. Most of them didn’t come from an art background but from different disciplines like engineering and business. these are the people I want to interact with way more than just artists.”The event is on till January 3 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.