Giving flight to aspiring musicians

Entering its 23rd edition, the city’s annual music festival, Strawberry Fields, is back in town to enthral not just the youth, but also people across various age groups.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Entering its 23rd edition, the city’s annual music festival, Strawberry Fields, is back in town to enthral not just the youth, but also people across various age groups. This year’s edition will feature close to 40 bands, which have been shortlisted for the annual battle of the bands, along with activities ranging from art stalls to food trucks over the course of the three-day festival.

The headlining acts will feature Chennai-based alternative rockers, the F16’s, and singer/songwriter Jbabe (Joshua Fernandes) on Day 1 and will conclude with Bengaluru-based Urdu psychedelic rock outfit Parvaaz and garage-rock outfit Skrat from Chennai. Since its initiation in 1996, the festival has served as a launchpad for many musicians and bands in the independent music scene across the country and has witnessed the likes of Motherjane, The Family Cheese, Pentagram and Thermal And A Quarter. “We have played at Strawberry Fields quite a few times and it has been a great platform for independent musicians to showcase their work to a diverse crowd. I have personally witnessed the festival grow every year and it’s what musicians need, amidst the reducing number of platforms in the city,” says Sachin Banandur, drummer, Parvaaz.

Speaking about the festival, Dheeya Shetty, convener, Strawberry Fields, says every edition has been a journey. “The F16’s were finalists in the battle of the bands held in 2017 and now they return as headliners, which is a great journey for them. It’s gratifying to see testimonials from bands who appreciate the event and for whom it has served as a career launchpad,” she adds.

Strawberry Fields will be held from January 10-12 at National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Nagarbhavi.

