It will be a long struggle, keep it peaceful: Ramachandra Guha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “It’s vital for students to respect the importance of non violence — not only in action but in deeds,” said writer-historian Ramachandra Guha on Wednesday. He was addressing student protesters in Bengaluru who were on a 24-hour long protest at Chalukya Hotel Circle. Advising students to be careful about their language, Guha said, “Don’t reproduce the language used by your adversaries...stick to specifics. Don’t speak of fascism. Speak of the discriminatory legislation that the CAA represents.”

He urged them to continue their campaign, non-violently. “It will be a long arduous struggle but please keep it peaceful and non-violent,” he said. “We are against the authoritarianism of the right — the Savarkars and Golwarkars. However, If we are to be true to the heritage of Gandhi and Ambedkar we must also be opposed to the authoritarianism of the left — to the Naxalites and worshippers of Mao and Stalin... however currently the Right-wing is much more serious,” he added.

Former head of Amnesty

India Aakar Patel said, “There was never a time in my life when the constitution was under threat...But the spirit I see here now (at the protest) and through the country will sail us through.”

