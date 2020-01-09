Should you consider using fluoride varnish for teeth?

Dr Diwakar NR By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a dentist, the most commonly asked question I get is how can I prevent my teeth from getting decayed? People mostly approach a dentist when they are in pain, and the pain aggravates while fixing the tooth decay.

This perpetual cycle of fear, pain and later a trip to the dentist happens only when the tooth gets decayed, which causes further pain. This eventually causes fear in the minds of people causing total neglect of oral health.

However, it is high time for people to break the vicious cycle and take care of their teeth with regular dentist visit. The best way to emphasise this would be ‘prevention is always better than cure’. It is essential to follow consistent care and approach the right dentist because once the teeth get irrevocably damaged, there is no going back. We have heard of vaccinations like BCG, TT, for a number of illnesses. But have you ever thought of vaccination for your teeth?

To prevent any future teeth or gums problems, use of periodic fluoride application is recommended. Various researches shows that fluoride varnish is effective at reducing tooth decay, if it is applied twice a year. Fluoride varnish should be applied at least twice yearly in all children.

What is fluoride varnish and why is it used?

Fluoride varnish is used to provide extra protection against tooth decay. It is good for dental health and strengthens the tooth enamel, which makes it resistant to tooth decay. Fluoride varnish is applied on the tooth surface by a dentist as topical fluoride therapy. It’s a pale yellow gel that sets quickly when applied to children’s teeth using a soft brush. The varnish sets quickly and it has a pleasant taste and a fruity smell, which makes it easy for the dentists to use it on children. Scientific studies prove that fluoride

varnish gives added protection to teeth against decay when used in addition to brushing teeth regularly with fluoride toothpaste.

The right dental service

Every child should be offered fluoride varnish application at least twice a year from the age of two. This is applied on the teeth surface during the dental practice by a member of the dental team. Fluoride varnish applied every six months is effective in preventing dental caries in primary and permanent teeth of

children and adolescents to avoid risk of dental caries. For those at high risk, receiving fluoride varnish every three months may provide additional caries- prevention benefits.

After applying the agent

The fluoride varnish should remain on the child’s teeth for the rest of the day and also overnight to provide the most benefit to their teeth. The child must avoid brushing the teeth on the same day and the next day onwards brush teeth at least twice daily.

Are there any risks?

Children who swallow too much fluoride over long periods of time may develop white spots on their teeth. However, the risk of developing white spots as a result of fluoride varnish is

very minor.

The doctor is a consultant – Dental Surgeon, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital