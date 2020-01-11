Bengalureans rescue tortoise from lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of Bengalureans were in for a pleasant surprise recently when they rescued a wandering Indian star tortoise from the banks of Puttenahalli Lake in JP Nagar. This species of tortoise is endangered and is not found in urban areas. It is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and keeping them as pets is an offence.

The tortoise was sighted by a gardener during his chores on Monday. He informed the committee members of Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust (PNLIT), who rushed to the spot and rescued the tortoise. “We kept it safe and fed it before handing it over to forest department officials in Bannerghatta National Park on Wednesday morning.

We are keeping an eye on the lake bed and its surroundings to see if any more are found. This is the first time this tortoise has been found here,” Usha Rajagopalan, PNLIT trustee told TNIE. This rescue excited residents and committee members. For two days, they took turns protecting it from dogs, and other birds and animals. The tortoise’s claws were clipped, showing signs that it was someone’s pet.