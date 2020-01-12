Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops nab three drug peddlers from Kasargod

Three men were arrested with 28 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh at Banaswadi on Saturday.

(From Left to right) Mohd Azaruddin, Asif Pathan and Mohd Muhsin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men in their twenties, from Kasargod in Kerala, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zone, under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the NCB, the trio — Mohammed Muhsin, Mohammed Azaruddin and Asif Pathan — was reportedly peddling banned drugs to customers, most of whom were students and young professionals. 

The trio was arrested on January 7 from a serviced apartment in Sanjay Nagar, after the NCB raided and seized 1.02kg of hashish, also called charas, and 500 gm of methamphetamine or meth from there. 
“The accused said that they had sourced the hashish and meth from two Nigerians in Goa and Bengaluru, and were selling it to a close circuit of students and young professionals in Bengaluru,” said an official source.

A kilogram of hashish is valued at Rs 4-5 lakh. “The price goes up depending on demand and supply. The seized drugs are worth approximately Rs 10 lakh,” he added. The accused were remanded to six-day police custody. 

“We hope to get more information about sourcing of the drugs and customers,” the officer said. Hashish and meth are popular as party drugs among users. 

Three held for selling ganja, prime accused at large 

Three men were arrested with 28 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh at Banaswadi on Saturday.  The arrested men, identified as Firdos alias Firoz, Khadar and Idris, are all residents of Banasawadi. The prime accused, Mani, who had procured the substance from Hyderabad, where he hails from, managed to escape, police said. A senior police officer said that Mani had come to the city on December 31 and met his associates Firoz and Idris, who were into finance. Mani told them that they could make a lot of money by selling ganja at pubs and bars. Based on a tip off, the police tracked the trio and nabbed them and seized the substance packed in three gunny bags. The police said Mani runs a well-organised gang.

