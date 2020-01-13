Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP installs wide mirrors on walls to prevent open urination

While cameras will be installed near the mirrors in order to avoid theft or any nuisance, the mirrors also have an QR code where people can scan it and find the nearest respective toilets.

Published: 13th January 2020 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

BBMP office (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to stop people from urinating across on roads, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come up with the concept of installing mirrors at the regular urinating stops so that people wouldn't pee looking at themselves.

These are no small mirrors but wide mirrors of size eight feet by four feet costing Rs 50,000 which have been installed in different five different localities like KR Market near ESI Hospital, Indiranagar, Indian Express circle, Jyoti Nivas College and Indiranagar near Coconut Grove. 

The BBMP officials revealed this is an initiative part of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 campaign. "We had done a survey and chose these five stops where people urinate frequently on walls. We need to stop it and keep the city clean," said Special Commissioner Randeep D, Solid Waste Management (SWM).

He added, "The idea of installing the mirrors is when people see themselves they will back off and wouldn't do it. This is part of her Swachh Survekshan 2020 campaign."  Randeep also pointed out that the mirrors also have an QR code where people can scan it and find the nearest respective toilets.

"This will help the person find the nearest toilets and the person can use the toilets instead of using the walls. Bengaluru is Open Defecation Free(ODF) and we need to strengthen and keep it the same way," he added. It is also said that the cameras will installed near the mirrors in order to avoid theft or any nuisance. 

With citizens having mixed reactions over it, a resident of BTM layout, Naveen R said, " I think this idea is definitely going to help. Once the person sees himself he will eventually not want to pee their. And putting up the QR code is also a great idea which will help people in knowing the nearest toilet, many do not know about the toilets in surrounding areas."

However, Tushar R from Indiranagar said, "While it can help but it can also be a distraction to a bikers while passing by through it. Light might reflect on passerbys. And proper security measures need to be taken as there are high chances of the mirrors getting stolen."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Swachh Survekshan 2020 Open urination Bengaluru open urination Bengaluru urination mirror
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp