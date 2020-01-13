BBMP installs wide mirrors on walls to prevent open urination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to stop people from urinating across on roads, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come up with the concept of installing mirrors at the regular urinating stops so that people wouldn't pee looking at themselves.

These are no small mirrors but wide mirrors of size eight feet by four feet costing Rs 50,000 which have been installed in different five different localities like KR Market near ESI Hospital, Indiranagar, Indian Express circle, Jyoti Nivas College and Indiranagar near Coconut Grove.

The BBMP officials revealed this is an initiative part of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 campaign. "We had done a survey and chose these five stops where people urinate frequently on walls. We need to stop it and keep the city clean," said Special Commissioner Randeep D, Solid Waste Management (SWM).

He added, "The idea of installing the mirrors is when people see themselves they will back off and wouldn't do it. This is part of her Swachh Survekshan 2020 campaign." Randeep also pointed out that the mirrors also have an QR code where people can scan it and find the nearest respective toilets.

"This will help the person find the nearest toilets and the person can use the toilets instead of using the walls. Bengaluru is Open Defecation Free(ODF) and we need to strengthen and keep it the same way," he added. It is also said that the cameras will installed near the mirrors in order to avoid theft or any nuisance.

With citizens having mixed reactions over it, a resident of BTM layout, Naveen R said, " I think this idea is definitely going to help. Once the person sees himself he will eventually not want to pee their. And putting up the QR code is also a great idea which will help people in knowing the nearest toilet, many do not know about the toilets in surrounding areas."

However, Tushar R from Indiranagar said, "While it can help but it can also be a distraction to a bikers while passing by through it. Light might reflect on passerbys. And proper security measures need to be taken as there are high chances of the mirrors getting stolen."