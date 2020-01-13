Bengaluru man booked for attacking stray dog with a brick  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jalahalli police have filed a case against an employee of a private company for attacking a stray dog that was asleep outside his apartment complex, with a brick, on Wednesday. The accused, Varun Kallipatta (29), has been booked under the Cruelty to Animals Act.

Varun was interrogated and released on bail on Thursday. Doctors who counselled Varun, said that he was mentally disturbed. The building’s residents said that the dog had been sleeping near the apartment’s gate for the past four years and it was harmless.

On Wednesday morning, Varun came out of the building, picked up a brick and attacked the sleeping dog. Police said that the action was unprovoked.

The severely injured dog tried to escape. However, as its injuries were severe, it collapsed. Then, residents alerted Harish K B, an animal rights activist, about the incident.

He came to the spot and took the dog to a veterinary hospital before filing a complaint against Varun. He took CCTV footage of the incident and submitted the same to the police.

Harish said that the veterinarians informed him that the canine was responding to treatment.