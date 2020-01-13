Home Cities Bengaluru

Chain-snatcher trio targets woman in Bengaluru, third case in a week  

Published: 13th January 2020 04:32 AM

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three bike-borne chain-snatchers targeted a domestic help as she walked to her workplace, but she managed to dodge them. The incident happened as she was on the way to ITI Layout on Outer Ring Road on Sunday morning.

A senior police officer said a special team was formed to nab the miscreants, as this was the third incident in a week. Police have obtained CCTV footage to trace the gang. 

According to the police, Shantha, a resident of Chamundinagar, was on her way to work at 8 am when the bike-borne men tried to snatch her chain. However, Shantha managed to flee while screaming for help.
On January 9, two men had snatched a chain from a 58-year-old woman in RT Nagar.

Another victim, Nirmala, a resident of Giddappa Block in RT Nagar, filed a complaint with the police, stating that two men wearing helmets tried to snatch her chain when she was walking down the stairs from the second floor.

She said she had held her chain tight and losing her balance, had fallen down the staircase and was injured.

