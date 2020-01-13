Home Cities Bengaluru

Co-founder of Myntra, now CEO of Cure.Fit, decodes the success mantra in new book

Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of Myntra and now CEO of Cure.Fit, says his new self-help book, No Limits, does not talk about his  life as he feels he is very early in his career as an entrepreneur

Published: 13th January 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Bansal new book titled, No Limits.

Mukesh Bansal new book titled, No Limits.

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When a book is written by a successful entrepreneur like Mukesh Bansal, it’s perhaps natural to assume that it would include his journey. But the city-based co-founder of Myntra and now the CEO of Cure.Fit which he co-founded too, was clear right from the word go that his debut book, No Limits, would not be anywhere close to a personal story. “In fact, this was the suggestion made by the publishers too,” he says, adding, “But I still feel that I am very early in my career as an entrepreneur. I’m looking at a long-term stint, and if a day comes when I feel like I am ready to share my story, I will.”

Pic: Meghana Sastry

The 350-page book, which is a guide to maximising one’s potential with well-defined strategies, carried a foreword by cricketer Rahul Dravid and preface by actor Hrithik Roshan. “I had never thought I would write a self-help book. But part of being a leader is helping others grow. I felt I had enough context and content to put that into a book,” says Bansal, emphasising that he has taken the “pain” to ensure that all the content is backed by research, and not someone’s opinion.

Like many other successful entrepreneurs, Bansal too belongs to the 5 am club, and that’s when he would pen about 1,000 words a day. “It’s that hour when you can spend time by yourself and when the mind is fresh,” he says.

Although there were weeks that went by when he didn’t key in anything, most other times, words would just flow when he sat in front of his laptop. “And it’s wasn’t a work of fiction that requires too much imagination,” says Bansal, who set targets for his first draft, and getting it published.  

His thoughts on talent were very different until he came across Daniel Coyle’s book, The Talent Code, which changed his perspective and he realised that one can train to develop a new skill. “When I was trying to improve my own productivity and performance at work, I realised that others can also benefit from it,” he says.  

Bansal has always looked at writing as a powerful tool, and feels that communication is a big part of management. But he often wondered if he was saying something original, considering he was penning a self-help book.

But then he reckoned that while there were books on willpower, habit and mindset, there wasn’t a single book that beings all these aspects together. “That’s my unique take,” says the 44-year-old IIT-Kanpur alumnus, who grew up reading books and looks up to the works of Jim Collins and Michael Pollan.

Bansal may be a tech entrepreneur, but he admits that he’s not comfortable with using social media. “I only had to create a Twitter account to counter the many fake profiles. Otherwise, I don’t use social media,” he says, adding, “Books have always been my go-to thing.”

Now, having quite enjoyed the process of writing, Bansal has already started on his second book, which is on health hacks.  “There’s too much information. I’m trying to condense it and put it into a structured narrative, which might take a year or so,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukesh Bansal No Limits No Limits book review
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp