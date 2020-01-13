Vishal-Shekhar duo on the same pitch: Going strong after two decades

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saturday evening in Bengaluru ended on a high note with musicians Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, or Vishal-Shekhar as they are popularly known, taking to stage to perform some of their many hit songs from their 20-year stint together. CE caught up with the duo just before their performance, wherein Dadlani said, “In every show, no matter where it is, you leave your heart and soul on stage. That’s what we intend to do here as well.”

Men of their words, the duo did just that during their gig, which included songs like Dard-E-Disco, Gulaabo and Desi Girl. Their musical journey together goes way back in time.

It was the 1999-released Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi that started it all, where the two, who were friends from before, found themselves working on the same film. “So we decided to work together and have been working together ever since,” said Dadlani, who was in the city with Ravjiani and actor-comedian Sunil Grover, as part of the sixth season of the Imperial Blue Superhit Nights.

The best part of working together, he added, is that work just never feels like work. Agreed Ravjiani, who quickly added, “But the annoying thing is that we don’t work. We just have fun.” It’s easy to understand the banter and bond the two share, especially when Dadlani added, “There are times when we need a song by the next day but we think, ‘Haan coffee peete hain na, uske baad ho jayega’.”

And though there is new music in the making, the duo is not sure what will come out next. Sharing that they are not planners, Dadlani revealed that they are working on some films, while some others are under discussion. “There’s also a global project we are excited about. We just make the music and leave the rest to the marketing people and producers,” he said.

The two have also been involved with different reality shows, which often leaves them amazed about the new talent cropping up in the country. Or as Ravjiani put it, “It feels like the future of the country is bright. The music industry will see some phenomenal singers.” Dadlani believes that namma Ooru has “incredible talent”, with Raghu Dixit hailing from here only testifying this further. Agreed Ravjiani, adding, “He’s a dear friend and makes us proud every time he goes on stage.”

But their time in the city is not only about music. When asked about what else they were looking forward to, pat came Dadlani’s reply: “The leaf thali at Nagarjuna.”