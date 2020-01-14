Protests against CAA, NRC continue in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A number of protests were staged against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city on Monday, particularly against “inaction” by the Karnataka police in suspending the Mangaluru Police Commissioner. The protesters demanded that action be taken against the police officer as it was under his watch that two civilians were killed in police firing during the anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru last month.

Speaking on the Act, Lubna Siraj, vice-president of National Women’s Front, said it was not well thought of and was rather a “hush-hush thing”. “One community is definitely targeted. It is our choice to stay in the country. And regardless of caste or religion, we are all equal here,” she told TNIE. Hundreds of people took part in the protest.

Protests were also conducted under the banner of Karavali Okkuta at Town Hall, and others were held at Old Madras Road and KR Puram.