Quilling a masterpiece

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Learning and creativity never ends, it keeps us young and affirmative always. People in Bengaluru now get ready to attend a quilling workshop today. Quilling (also called paper filigree) is an easy paper craft that requires minimal tools. Quilled papers can also be used to decorate small boxes, or made into jewellery or refrigerator magnets.

Basically, the quilling process consists of cutting strips of paper, and rolling them with a special tool. This workshop will teach the participants how to create art through quilling. It sounds simple enough, but special skill is required to create more advanced shapes like marquises, arrowheads or holly leaves. This workshop will make thing simpler for interested participants in the workshop. Quilling is easy for anyone with enough patience to give it a try, and with a little bit of practice one will be creating some pretty amazing paper artworks. At the workshop, one can learn the art of paper quilling and turn it into a craft for all to enjoy. One will learn the step-by-step process of making beautiful art with different shapes and techniques. This is an exciting workshop for creative minds.

The workshop will be held at The Living Walls today.