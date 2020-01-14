Home Cities Bengaluru

What’s role of corporates on lakes? asks HC

File photo of clean up work in progress at Bellandur Lake Bengaluru (File Photo | Jithendra M/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday told the state government to inform it on the role of corporates in development and maintenance of tanks/lakes across the state. 

Hearing public interest litigations on lakes, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar asked the state to explain the role of companies as per an announcement made by the Chief Minister who is also chairperson of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority. 

Environment Support Group, an NGO which is a party to the PILs, said the CM’s announcement amounts to “privatisation of lakes”. 

The NGO also pointed out that some private companies have already come forward to take up development of 11 lakes in the city under corporate social responsibility, and the government has not provided details about involvement of those companies.  

So, the bench made it clear that the appeal made by the Chief Minister does not mean that lakes/tanks will be handed over to companies. 

HC: Give support for survey

The division bench also asked the government to provide logistical support for the survey of city’s lakes and tanks to be conducted by the Birdwatchers Field Club of Bengaluru.

