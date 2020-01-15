Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru MTC MD drives bus for checking, criticised for not having heavy vehicle licence

However, the incident brought the IAS officer into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as she was driving a government Volvo bus without a heavy vehicle driving licence. 

Published: 15th January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation MD C Shikha

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation MD C Shikha| Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To send a strong message about women empowerment, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) managing director C Shikha drove a Volvo bus at the Hoskote Volvo driving training centre for a few minutes. 

She told The New Indian Express, “I just wanted to get a feel of public transport and also experience the feeling of driving a Volvo. More women staffers should come forward to drive Volvo buses. I was doing a quality check as we are in the process of procuring these buses.” 

However, the incident brought the IAS officer into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as she was driving a government Volvo bus without a heavy vehicle driving licence. With several media reports criticising her, Shikha said, "Since I was driving in a BMTC driving school, there is no need for a licence." 

Senior advocate Pramila Nesargi, said, “Anyone can justify their case if they are driving without a licence in their own premises, and not on the public road, where it affect people. She can back her case by stating that necessary precautions were taken to prevent accidents,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC MD driving BMTC bus checking
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Prem Kumar Nair
    It's a reflection of the fact that the people have lost faith in Govt servants and do not credit them with any sense of responsibility.
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp