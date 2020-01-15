Home Cities Bengaluru

‘CAA is problematic, leaves out some sections of people’

Bhatia pointed out that there are a lot of similarities in the constitutions of countries across the world.

Published: 15th January 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Gautam Bhatia with his book

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Citizenship Amendment Act has spurred widespread protests across the country because of its exclusionary clauses, Delhi-based-lawyer Gautam Bhatia said at an event held in the city recently. “This law includes communities like Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians, but excludes the Rohingya Muslims, Tibetan refugees, and Tamils in Sri Lanka. Therefore, it is both inclusive as well as exclusionary,” said Bhatia, who was in the city to discuss his book, The Transformative Constitution.

The book provides a contemporary perspective of the Constitution, as India approaches the 70th anniversary of its adoption. He spoke about how the best constitutions in the world cannot be completely inclusive. He added, “The constitution is limited by the formation of the nation-state and the time of its formation. The future privileges cannot be anticipated ahead of its time.”

Bhatia pointed out that there are a lot of similarities in the constitutions of countries across the world. While they may speak a common language when it comes to ideas of equality and freedom, what makes them concrete, according to Bhatia, is the implementation according to the current scenario of a nation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp