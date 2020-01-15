Home Cities Bengaluru

Lalbagh show to pay tribute to Vivekananda’s life and times

The theme chosen by the Horticulture Department is Viveka Pushpa Pradarshana- 2020, commemorating the 157th birth anniversary of the Hindu monk. 

Published: 15th January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Preparations for the Republic Day flower show going on at Lalbagh on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 211th Lalbagh flower show, being held January 17- 26, is dedicated to Swami Vivekananda, with his Chicago speech as the highlight, along with the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. 

The theme chosen by the Horticulture Department is Viveka Pushpa Pradarshana- 2020, commemorating the 157th birth anniversary of the Hindu monk. 

This is not the first time the department has dedicated the show to eminent personalities, with Mahatma Gandhi, Kuvempu and Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar being highlighted at earlier editions of the show. B Venkatesh, director, Horticulture Department, said a total of 19 sub-themes will be showcased this year.
M Jagadeesh, joint director, Horticulture, Parks and Gardens, told The New Indian Express that two screens will be put up around the glasshouse, where a documentary will be screened to showcase Vivekananda’s history and contributions. 

A cartoon gallery showcasing his life will also be set up. Around five lakh booklets on his life are being printed by the information department  for visitors. Songs on Vivekananda, Kuvempu and Shivarudrappa will also be played. 

Orange flowers will be used to create a floral idol of Vivekananda. A total of 6.21 lakh flowers will be used to create floral replicas in glasshouse, which will be changed twice. 

A total of 92 varieties of flowers will be on display, procured from ten countries, including Brazil, Thailand and Argentina. Inputs from Ramakrishna Mutt, Basavanagudi; Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru and Belur Mutt, Kolkota, are being used for the show. Also, 1,008 sayings of Vivekanada will be worn as badges by children. A drawing competition for students will be held, with 800 students participating. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp