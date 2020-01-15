Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents say no to tree chopping

According to forest officials, there is sufficient space around the roads chosen for widening where the trees can be translocated.

Published: 15th January 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:52 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of the Karnataka Forest Department and Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) held a public consultation meeting on Tuesday to take their opinion before taking the decision to axe 1,833 trees for road widening works. Citizens and environmentalists unanimously stated that there was no need for road widening as most of them were wide enough. Also if it is absolutely essential, then the trees should be translocated to nearby locations. 

According to forest officials, there is sufficient space around the roads chosen for widening where the trees can be translocated. The forest officials has recommended to KRDCL that 112 trees can be translocated. 
Deepanjali, a citizen, said already many trees have been axed for various projects and that there was no need for any more. She said the government should look for alternatives. 

Swapna K, another resident and environmentalist, suggested that at least 50 per cent of the trees be transplanted. “This is the need of the hour and it must be paid quick attention to.” 

The proposed roads where the trees are listed to be axed fall under Anekal and KR Puram ranges. These are all roadside trees on Anekal, Bettamanahalli, Attibele, Sarjapura, Dommasanda and Gunjur main roads. The trees on the roads are between 10 to 50 years old. 

Assistant Conservator of Forests Venkatesh, who chaired the meeting, said this was the first and only meeting. The opinions along with the survey report will be placed before the tree committee meeting to be held on January 21 and 22. The committee members had also said they will visit the areas before taking a final decision. He added that the trees recommended for transplantation were those which were less than 15 years old and had a girth of no more than 1.2 metre. 

