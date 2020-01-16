Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Chalking’ on canvas

She graduated from Srishti Institute of Art as a design artiste where she learnt skills and techniques on lettering art form.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Anushree Chokappa shows her talent at one of the cafes in the city

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a child, Anushree Chokappa used to attend various art courses. And now, the lettering artist, who uses chalk as a medium of art, has been conducting workshops on lettering art around the city. 
She says her work as a lettering artist is playful and comes with a lot of experimentation. “I want to share joy with my viewers by commenting on the quirks of everyday life. I create artwork for friends and clients to express my personality, or theirs, in a way that is relatable,” she says. She graduated from Srishti Institute of Art as a design artiste where she learnt skills and techniques on lettering art form.

This young artist also enjoys using satire in political comic illustrations and most of her artworks can be seen on social media. She is greatly influenced by artistes on Instagram like Lauren Hom, Stefan Kunz, and Ian Barnard. “I also listen to The Honest Designers Show podcast. I’m mostly inspired by them not only because of their skill, but the passion they have in sharing their journey and insights into living a creative life,” Chokappa points out.

Chokappa, who is a freelancer now, had initially joined a company which helped her become better at her work. When asked why she chose chalk as her medium, she says, “I was quite fascinated by chalk art created by the lettering artists I follow, the simplicity of the medium, and the ability to create large art works in a similar way as you would with pencil and paper. Like pencil, chalk is a temporary medium and is forgiving when it comes to making mistakes.” A few days before last Christmas, the artist started ‘Deck the Walls’ project to create chalk lettering on menu boards and walls in restaurants. She says the project has been a great hit. “I created and handed out a flyer showing my lettering work to restaurants, and soon some of them were calling me back to decorate their space for Christmas. Some also commissioned more lettering work for their marketing projects,” Chokappa says.

She started conducting workshops in early 2019. Being an extrovert, she enjoys engaging with people and couldn’t have thought of a better way to do so without conducting workshops. “It is fun to come up with interesting ways to teach lettering. It’s wonderful to see that your participants are enjoying themselves,” she says, adding, “Chalk artwork is gaining popularity in India, so I wanted to ride that wave with my ‘Deck the Walls’ project. Restaurants like Chinita, Toit and Britalian Kitchen were also a good public space to gain visibility.”She navigates the art world mostly on Instagram as she has a big number of followers. She follows current art trends related to lettering on social media and improvises her work based on them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp