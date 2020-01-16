CMRIT students develop anti-drone system

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of CMR Institute of Technology displayed an anti-drone system, an AI-enabled robotic trash boat, among innovations at the internal hackathon in the run up to the Smart India Hackathon.

Varsha B, a third year electronics and communication student, said in a week’s time, her six-member team developed a prototype of the anti-drone system which “can be scaled up in the defence sector”.

The system essentially blocks signals from drones, she said, adding that the team has been working under the ‘Innovative Idea’ and it is not listed on the Smart India Hackathon website.The team, also comprising its leader Niranjan, Akshaya K, Anup, Saiprasad and Vikash, worked to develop a technology that can be used in restricted areas, she said.

The idea occurred to them with the increased popularity of drones in various fields, including photography, as the affordability is no longer a constraint. Infiltrator drone have been captured in key security areas in the past, she added.

The projects were designed to tackle modern day problems outlined by the Smart India Hackathon.

A jury of eight people short-listed seven teams -- two from the hardware domain and five from software -- for the final round of the competition.

The projects were evaluated on the basis of innovativeness, novelty, clarity, feasibility, practicability, sustainability, scale of impact, user experience and scope for future progress, said an official of the institute.

Representative of the institute said one team will be sent for the Smart India Hackathon after the final competition.