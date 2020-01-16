Hospital staffer injects wife with pesticide, kills her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman has died after being injected with pesticide by her husband at their house in Eijur village, near Ramanagar, on Tuesday. The accused injected her while she was sleeping. The couple had got married just ten months back.

The deceased is Deepa, a resident of Kolamaranakuppe village, who was married to Venkatesh (30), a data entry operator at a government hospital in Ramanagar.

A senior police officer said that Deepa’s father Giriyappa, in his complaint, alleged that Venkatesh was harassing Deepa over a trivial issue, and had tried admitting her in hospital for mental illness. Doctors examined her and sent her back home, stating she was in good health.

A few months ago, Venkatesh started an illicit affair with a woman, and Deepa, who found out, complained to her parents. They warned Venkatesh and also approached the local police to file a case against him.

During interrogation, Venkatesh told police that he suspected Deepa’s fidelity, and he decided to kill her.

On Tuesday evening, Deepa had complained of having a headache, and Venkatesh gave her a sleeping tablet. After she fell asleep, Venkatesh, who had bought a pesticide from a nearby shop, injected and killed her.