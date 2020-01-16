Man tries to join Railways using fake letter, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An official from South Western Railway filed a cheating complaint against a 25-year-old man for using a fake appointment letter to join as an assistant station master.

A senior police officer said that the complainant, who works in the personnel department, alleged that on January 10, a man identifying himself as Sandip Anna Zalte, gave her a letter which stated that he had been appointed as an assistant station master.

On verifying the letter, dated September 17, 2019, she came to know it was fake. She called the railway

police, who detained him. The accused hails from Nashik in Maharashtra.