Home Cities Bengaluru

Riding like a woman

Over 50 women recently got a chance to hit the road on bikes at a workshop that was organised to encourage women to join the riding community and become full-fledged riders

Published: 16th January 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The workshop saw participants learning to ride the two-wheeler across beginner, intermediate and expert levels

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Who said bikes are boys’ toys? At least not at this workshop, which was held recently where over 50 women took part to learn the basics of riding. Organised by Royal Brothers, a city-based bike rental company, the idea behind the workshop was to encourage women to join the riding community and become full-fledged riders. The half-day session, taught by experienced female bike riders, saw participants learning to ride the two-wheeler across levels – beginner, intermediate and expert. 

Divya Patil, 23, who had always wanted to learn how to ride a scooter but never had the opportunity to do so, signed up for the workshop to improve her confidence levels. “Nobody in my family or friends circles thought that I had the confidence or strength to ride. This workshop was a welcome initiative which helped me not only to learn about the riding confidently but also about the traffic rules and regulations. The freedom that I now have to move around the city without depending on anybody is unmatched,” says the IT professional. 
Owing to a hectic work-life schedule, 24-year-old Anushree Jain had lost touch with riding. When she heard about the workshop, she signed up to polish her skills. “It has helped me brush up my skills on a bike and I am confident now of riding on my own and joining my friends as a rider and not only as a pillion rider. It feels great to be in control,” says the marketing manager.

For those women who were keen to ride scooters, 150cc bikes or even Royal Enfield Bullets, they were given the chance to, even as they were given tips on road safety tips, appropriate safety riding gear and riding etiquette for use in commuting and taking long rides on open roads. Abhishek Chandrashekar, co-founder and CEO, Royal Brothers, said: “We want more women to join the biking community and be independent where travel is concerned. We have taken the onus of teaching them at all levels and help them move up to the next level, along with educating them about road safety. The positive response we got for this workshop is encouraging and we intend to do more of them. This was also a unique way for us to commemorate Road Safety Week and we will continue to educate all our riders on the same.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp