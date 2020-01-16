Same old tale, new lessons

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rangasiri’s latest production, Gulaamana Swatantrya Yaatre, a periodic drama written in Kannada by MSK Prabhu, is based on the play Sultan’s Dilemma by Tawfiq-al-Hakim. The play revolves around an Egyptian empire and the happenings around it. The drama centres on the life of a sultan who has to face the heat of mistakes committed by his subordinates, leading him to choose between two difficult paths to resolve matters.

Directed by Anup Kumar, Gulaamana Swatantrya Yaatre draws relevance to the current political climate. “We are trying to tell the current generation of politicians how one should make a decision and stand by it. There are also subtle elements about the judiciary versus democracy dilemma. The public has enormous amounts of blind faith and we just want to convey tell them to use their brains instead,” said Kumar. The play will be staged on January 16, 7.30 pm at Rangashankara, JP Nagar.