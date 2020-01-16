Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Sweat’ talk: signs of early menopause

For most women in their 40s, hot flashes is one of the symptoms of early onset of menopause, which may last from 4-10 minutes

Published: 16th January 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Jyoti Kala
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Menstruation is a sign of a girl marking the beginning of reproductive years. After a certain age, the periods end with menopause. For most women, menopause starts between the ages of 45 and 55 years. However, for some women early menopause onsets before 45 years (early menopause) or even 40 at times (premature menopause). This could happen due to genetics, illness, or medical procedures.

Women going through early or premature menopause have to deal with hot flashes, mood swings, and other menopause symptoms along with additional physical and emotional concerns. These symptoms indicate that the ovaries are producing less oestrogen.

Some of these symptoms include:
Missed or irregular periods
Heavier or lighter than usual periods
Hot flashes


One of the most common symptoms of early menopause is hot flashes. It’s described as a sudden feeling of heat, sweating, and at times a red, flushed face. Hot flashes begin when the blood vessels close to the surface of the skin widen to cool off, leaving a person broken out in a sweat. Some women even experience a rapid heart rate or chills. Hot flashes are also referred to as night sweats when they occur while the person is asleep, making the person wake up and deprived of adequate rest. They also tend to affect women who begin menopause after chemotherapy or have had surgery to remove their ovaries.
Hot flashes often tend to appear suddenly but sometimes you may feel them comiwng on. 

Some of the signs of hot flashes include:
 Tingling in fingers
 Heart beating faster than usual
 Skin feeling warm suddenly
 Face getting red or flushed
 Sweating, especially in the upper body

While some hot flashes occur only for some seconds and stop after that, a long hot flash can go on even for over 10 minutes. On average, hot flashes are reported to last for about 4 minutes. The frequency of hot flashes also differs.  

The causes of hot flashes are also not known distinctly. However, there has been evidence that hot flashes happen as a result of hormonal changes in the body. Obesity and metabolic syndrome are believed to increase the incidence of hot flashes but their connection to other health problems, such as diabetes, is being studied.There are certain triggers that may make them more frequent or more severe, and thus can be kept away from. Some of these common triggers are:
 Stress
 Increased salt intake
 Caffeine
 Alcohol
 Tight clothing
 Heat
 Cigarette smoke

One can, however, not deny that prevention in whatever manner is always better than the cure and taking small precautionary steps or making some lifestyle choices can certainly make as much or rather more impact on one’s body as any medication or supplement consumed. Being mindful in some of the following ways can help in improving health:
 Eat a well-balanced diet and keep a check on the portion size
 Exercise regularly in the form of walking, swimming, bicycling, and dancing, etc.
 Avoid smoking, and stay away from secondhand smoke as well
 Keep your surroundings cool. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes made with natural fibres like cotton
 Practise deep, slow breathing in the morning, in the evening, and also when a hot flash starts
 Plant oestrogens, found in soy products, can have weak oestrogen-like effects that could cut hot flashes

The author is consultant-obstetrics and gynaecology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp