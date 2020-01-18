Amit Shah visit: Palace Grounds to turn into fortress for Saturday's event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police have made elaborate security arrangements at Palace Grounds, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend an event on Saturday. Over 1,400 policemen have been deployed for bandobast.Shah will attend the Viveka Deepini Convention on the grounds. Over one lakh people are expected to take part in the event. In view of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the city, police have placed tight security measures in place for the event.

As many as 1,487 police personnel has been deployed for security. The police conducted a rehearsal of the security to be in place on Friday. All officers have been instructed to carry service revolvers and pistols with them. Other policemen have been directed to wear helmet and body protectors and carry lathis.

“All those attending the event will be thoroughly frisked and anti-sabotage checks will be conducted at the venue. Besides, 12 KSRP and CAR platoons, a SWAT vehicle, a rapid intervention vehicle and a command and control vehicle will be deployed as security measure,” an official said.

Traffic snarls expected near Palace Grounds

As Shah’s convoy will take the road from Kempegowda International Airport, traffic snarls are expected on the stretch. It is adviced that those who want to go to the airport leave early or take the following route:

South Bengaluru to Airport: Basaveshwara Circle—Old High Grounds Police Station Junction—T Chowdaiah Road—Windsor Manor Junction —Cauvery Theatre Junction—Bashyam Circle—Jeevaraj Alva Road—Sadashivanagar police station junction—New BEL Road—Hebbal flyover—and proceed furtherEast Bengaluru to Airport: MG Road—Kamaraj road—Thom’s Cafe—Wheeler Road—ITC Bridge—MS Nagar—IOC Bridge—Banasawadi Main Road—ORR—Hennur Ring Road—Nagawara Junction—Thanisandra Main Road—Hegde Nagar—Kattigehalli—Bagalur Cross—and proceed further.