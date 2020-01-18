BBMP seeks feedback for Swachh Survekshan  

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the city finding itself at the unenviable 194th position in the Swachh Survekshan ranking last year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is going all out to ensure that the state capital’s showing improves this time. The civic body has started sending WhatsApp messages to people, urging them to participate in an online survey where they can vote for Bengaluru on the website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Last December, BBMP declared the city open-defecation free, which helped it earn 100 points in the survey. It is now trying to ensure that the city’s image improves. “It is found that the city fared poorly not just because of improper garbage management, but also for poor response from people in the survey. To improve the ranking, we are circulating the survey form and asking people to give their feedback,” said a BBMP official. Along with the survey link, a video is also circulated on how to rate and what needs to be done. The link www.swachhsurvekshan2020.org/citizenfeedback takes people to the website where eight questions need to be answered.

HBBMP special commissioner (solid waste management) Randeep D said the civic body cannot see the feedback put on the website and “so people need not worry”. “In some areas, where BBMP has fared well, citizens should give positive feedback. However, citizens should at least participate and give an honest feedback, which will also help the urban local body improve its performance,” he said.