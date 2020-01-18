Home Cities Bengaluru

Comfort food, Tibetan way

HIGH Ultra Lounge, Rajajinagar, is hosting a 9-day food festival with chefs who have come down from the mountainous terrain to cook authentic delicacies at the city restaurant’s kitchen.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tibet... The name brings myriad images to mind, from mountains and Buddhist monasteries to yaks. But when it comes to food from that region, we tend to not venture beyond momos and soup. In order to help Bengalureans explore more of Tibetan cuisine, HIGH Ultra Lounge, Rajajinagar, is hosting a 9-day food festival with chefs who have come down from the mountainous terrain to cook authentic delicacies at the city restaurant’s kitchen.

Along with a breathtaking view from the 31st floor, HIGH’s dimly-lit ambiance paved the way for a peaceful dinner, which started with Galangal Chang, a welcome drink infused with Thai ginger and lemongrass. The tingling sensation that immediately hit my throat was a direct message of its effective health benefits to cure a sore throat, apart from being a great choice of drink during winter. 

Meanwhile, we were served Mokthuk, which is whole meal soup with stuffed dumplings. It is a household tradition for locals from that part of the world to relish bowl meals, which are wholesome and can be eaten quickly while still hot, owing to the cold climate. I tried the chicken variant, but you  can try vegetable and beef mokthuk too. The dumplings were soft and stuffed with minced chicken, while the soup had veggies with a soothing aroma.

Next up, we had traditional steamed dumplings, and out of three choices, the potato and cottage cheese one stole my heart. All items have been cooked in the traditional way, which is supposed to be on the bland side, but surprisingly, they have a distinct flavour that is pleasing to the taste buds. Accompanying the delicacies were Ghinzee (green colour - mint chutney), Sepen (red chilli chutney/dip) and Dhangzee (cabbage salad similar to kimchi), which resonated well with the momos as well as the crispy Sha Phaley, best described as half moon shaped fried pie with stuffings like vegetable, chicken and beef.

We were waiting for Thupka, an Eastern Tibetan style whole meat noodle soup, which is a fairly known delicacy. But one sip from the dish and I immediately felt the saltiness touching my palate. Although it has a soothing vibe and the meat was cooked properly, the high level of salt failed to make the cut. We finished off the main course with Shaptra Tingmo, which is stir-fried meat (lamb and beef) with chilli, celery and oyster sauce served with plain steamed bun. The meat, with its ingrained flavour and juiciness, cut in thin slices, makes for a good side dish along with wine or a sweet mocktail, something which I tried and would definitely recommend. Lastly, we were served  Tibetan sticky rice cooked with butter and mixed dried fruit. It is said that Tibetans savour this as dessert during festive occasions. The warm, sweet dish put our tummies to rest on a chilly night.  

The food festival is on till Jan 26 at HIGH  Ultra Lounge, World Trade Centre, Rajajinagar. Cost for two: `1,700 (approx) 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp