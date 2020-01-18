Home Cities Bengaluru

Connect with inner self

Published: 18th January 2020 06:32 AM

People meditating at a spiritual workshop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, Bengalureans will now get a chance to take a journey back in time, ten thousand years, to explore the secret mystical wisdom of the ancients. A wisdom that is more relevant in today’s world than it ever has been.

In this worshop, participants will explore ancient wisdom from the Vedas, the Upanishads, the Bhagawad Gita, the Yoga Sutras and Advaita Vedanta in the modern context. 

They will learn a structured scientific, easily implementable meditation practice which will enhance their ability to have single focused attention with any activity they undertake. This session will create inner centredness that provides stability through the ups and downs of life and helps find clarity and practical understanding of concepts and ideas of the inner journey.

The meditation and yoga workshop will help individuals  connect deeply with oneself, people, the planet and existence itself and commit to a disciplined self-work approach that impacts all areas of life.The session will assist one become part of a growing community working towards peace, joy and harmony.This yoga and meditation session will be held at BLR Flux, Indiranagar on January 19.

