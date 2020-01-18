Home Cities Bengaluru

Of stars, scents and fashion sense

Sandalwood actor Shanvi Srivastava talks about her style mantras, what’s in her closet and how she creates fashion trends 

Published: 18th January 2020 06:29 AM

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: These days Shanvi Srivastava is not surprised when people refer to her as Lakshmi – her screen name from her last release Avane Srimannarayana. Life for the actor has not been the same after the movie became one of the biggest hits of last year. Constantly shutting between commitments, the actress recently launched the new range of fragrances by Ajmal Perfumes, known for wide range of arabic scents and oils in the city.

CE caught up with the actor just as she was trying out some of the men’s range of scents from the collection. The seemingly innocuous task, she reveals, has the power to make or break her day. “I pick my perfumes according to the occasion or mood. If it is an evening event or brunch date with my girls, I will pick a floral scent. But I am a huge fan of woody fragrances too,” she said.

Dressed in an off-shoulder frilly top with high-waist light blue parallel trousers, the actor, yet again, stuns with her fashion sense. It comes as no surprise to know that before venturing into movies, Srivastava was a model and to this date, still experiments with her choice of clothing. “I usually mix and match my clothes. That way I am not bored of my wardrobe and it helps me create my own fashion trends too,” she said, revealing that one will rarely find a single colour dominating her wardrobe.

But looking great isn’t just about clothes, adds Srivastava, stressing on the role fitness plays as well. “If you are fit and healthy, it will show on your face, hair or anything you wear,” says the 27-year-old actor. Not one to miss her workout easily, the actor also swears by the theory of clean eating. A big fan of home cooked food, she makes a conscious effort to avoid junk food, though she does sometimes give into cravings. 

Starting her career in 2012 with Telugu movie Lovely, where she played the titular role, Srivastava is a much sought after actor in the Sandalwood industry now. Last year alone she had two releases, with her performance in Avane Srimannarayana, opposite Rakshit Shetty, placing her right at the top of the chart. But there’s another reason why the movie is special to her: It was the first time she dubbed in the Kannada for her role. Staying mum about future projects, she signed off with the promise of making an announcement soon. 

